BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
May 31 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :
* Q1 net loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.45 million) versus loss of 387,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 34.8 million euros versus 39.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
OSLO, May 19 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to near-record levels next week, as supplies from Norway are constrained by yet another public holiday, sources in the fish farming industry told Reuters on Friday.