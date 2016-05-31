BRIEF-A10 Networks says Tom Constantino appointed cfo
* Says Tom Constantino appointed cfo
May 31 Solucom SA :
* Reports FY operating income of 23.1 million euros ($25.7 million) versus 20.4 million euros a year ago
* FY net income group share is 13.4 million euros versus 12.6 million euros a year ago
* Sees consoldiated revenue above 340 million euros in 2016/17
* Sees current operating income above 34 million euros in 2016/17 Source text: bit.ly/1P19EJZ ($1 = 0.8982 euros)
* Says to consider re-appointment of P.C. Pantulu as MD and CEO of company for a period of one year Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZzjl9)