BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
May 31 Catana Group SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 10.7 million euros ($11.9 million) versus 15.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss is 2.2 million euros versus a loss of 0.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss is 2.4 million euros versus a loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* 2016/2017 order book already close to 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
OSLO, May 19 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to near-record levels next week, as supplies from Norway are constrained by yet another public holiday, sources in the fish farming industry told Reuters on Friday.