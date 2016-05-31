UPDATE 1-RWE, Engie studying tie-up to create Franco-German energy giant
* Franco-German "Airbus-style" energy alliance idea revived (Adds market reaction, Franco-German alliance, financial details)
May 31 Bay Bancorp Inc :
* Acquisition by co of Hopkins Bancorp., Inc. and Hopkins Federal Savings Bank has been approved by board of governors of Federal Reserve System
* Expect to consummate transaction no later than July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Franco-German "Airbus-style" energy alliance idea revived (Adds market reaction, Franco-German alliance, financial details)
May 19 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd * Says board elects Zeng Ming as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ryBKb8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)