May 31 NGL Energy Partners
* Application of correct accounting results in increase to
goodwill, current liabilities for first 3 quarters of FY 2016 -
sec filing
* Due to error, financial statements on form 10-q for qtrs
ended June 30, 2015, Sept 30, 2015 & Dec 31, 2015 should be
restated
* In connection with recording of business combinations that
occurred in q4 , co identified certain contingent consideration
liabilities
* Application of correct accounting also results in increase
to long-term liabilities, increase to earnings for first 3
quarters of FY 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)