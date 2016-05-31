BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31 Te Connectivity Ltd
* Company's net cash payment was $140 million during q2 of fiscal 2016, representing company's share of total amount payable to irs
* Was reimbursed $305 million by tyco international and covidien pursuant to their indemnifications for pre-separation tax matters
* Company paid $2 million to covidien for company's share of deficiencies for which covidien was primary obligor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deere & Co - 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel