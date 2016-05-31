May 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* On issuance of MCTOS,alternative information guidelines,confirms co has fulfilled intentions on compliance with alternative info guidelines

* Autorité des marchés financiers issued a customary management cease trade order on May 17, 2016 relating to trading in securities of co by co's CEO and CFO

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals to hold conference call on June 7, 2016

* There have been no material changes to information relating to company's delay in making Canadian required filings