BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Janssen Pharmaceutica Nv:
* Idylla ebola virus triage test was granted emergency use authorization (eua) by u.s. Food and drug administration
* Idylla ebola virus triage test detects presence of ebola zaire virus in patients with signs and symptoms of ebola virus disease
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017