BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 31 LSR Group :
* Says starts a new project for construction, upgrade and operation of tram lines in Krasnogvardeysky District of St. Petersburg
* The total amount of investments into the project, including construction of a new tram network and its operation over the period of 30 years, is 32.7 billion roubles ($495.65 million)
* In particular, 12.7 billion roubles is to be invested into construction and maintenance of the tram network.
* Construction of tram network is to be completed in Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.9737 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: