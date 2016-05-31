May 31 Adrenna Property Group Ltd

* Net asset value per share and net tangible asset value per share both increased from 210,3 cents in 2015 to 224,3 cents per share in 2016, an increase of 6,7%

* Fy headline earnings per share increased from 6,7 cents per share in 2015 to 11,9 cents per share in 2016