May 31 Magellan Midstream Partners LP:

* Seabrook Logistics to construct up to 4 million barrels of additional storage for total of nearly 5 million barrels adjacent to existing terminal

* Seabrook Logistics also intends to construct one ship dock; portion of new assets could be operational by end of 2017