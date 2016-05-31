May 31 (Reuters) -

* Carl Icahn says is "very supportive" of Allergan CEO Brent Saunders

* Carl Icahn says recently acquired a "large position" in Allergan

* Carl Icahn says "have every confidence in brent's ability to enhance value for all Allergan shareholders"