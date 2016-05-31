BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Carl Icahn says is "very supportive" of Allergan CEO Brent Saunders
* Carl Icahn says recently acquired a "large position" in Allergan
* Carl Icahn says "have every confidence in brent's ability to enhance value for all Allergan shareholders"
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares