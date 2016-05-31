May 31 Nvest Financial Holdings Pty Ltd :

* Earnings for financial year ended 29 February 2016 will be 23.28 cents per share, up 22.7%

* Headline earnings for financial year ended 29 February 2016 will be 18.77 cents per share, up 16.8%