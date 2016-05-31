BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Allergan acknowledges Carl Icahn investment - CNBC
* Allergan says it does not believe Icahn investment was made for purpose of control of co - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: