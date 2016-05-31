BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 31 Nvest Financial Holdings Pty Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 16.83% to 18.77 cents per share (16.07 cents in 2015).
* FY revenue increased by 88% to r216.4 million for year ended 29 February 2016 (2015: r114.6 million)
* Declaration of a final dividend of 4.8 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: