BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
May 31 Car And General (Kenya) Ltd
* Directors do not recommend an interim dividend
* Hy pretax profit 84.9 million shillings versus 33 million shillings a year ago
* Hy revenue 4.80 billion shillings versus 4.79 billion shillings a year ago Further company coverage:
OSLO, May 19 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to near-record levels next week, as supplies from Norway are constrained by yet another public holiday, sources in the fish farming industry told Reuters on Friday.