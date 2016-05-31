May 31 Crookes Brothers Ltd :

* FY revenue at 542.7 million rand versus 526.1 million rand a year earlier

* Headline earnings for year, at 452.9 cents per share, increased by 37% on previous period (2015: 330.6 cents)

* FY profit before taxation r87.02 million versus r57.91 million a year ago

* Final gross cash dividend of 115.0 cents per ordinary share

* Anticipate that deciduous fruit volumes will continue to increase as new orchards come into production

* Effect of drought on banana crop tonnage and quality are unknown at this stage

* 2016/17 year is likely to be tough for group's cane operations

* Project investment and capital expenditure of 221 million rand has been authorised by board for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)