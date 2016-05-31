BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
May 31 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :
* FY headline earnings per share up 5 pct to 108.4 cents
* FY revenue up 5 pct to R1.73 billion
* Net asset value up 8 pct to 1,018 cents
* Board feels it prudent to not declare a dividend for year under review
OSLO, May 19 The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to near-record levels next week, as supplies from Norway are constrained by yet another public holiday, sources in the fish farming industry told Reuters on Friday.