May 31 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd

* Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd - lawsuit and a motion for recognition of lawsuit as a class action was filed against co in district court in lod, israel

* Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd -Plaintiffs are requesting that court declare and deem proposed debt reorganization filed with court on may 25 as a arrangement that will oppress minority shareholders

* Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd - Among other things, plaintiffs are seeking injunctive relief to prevent the company from entering into the proposed arrangement