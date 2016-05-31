BRIEF-Sensata Technologies appoints Connie Skidmore to board of directors
* Sensata Technologies announces appointment of Connie Skidmore to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Eli Lilly And Co :
* Adocia and Lilly announce positive topline results from a Phase 1 study evaluating ultra-rapid insulin biochaperone lispro U100 in healthy Japanese subjects
* Both BioChaperone Lispro and Humalog were similarly well tolerated; no new or unexpected safety findings were observed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sensata Technologies announces appointment of Connie Skidmore to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma