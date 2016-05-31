BRIEF-Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
May 31 Icade SA :
* Issues 750 million euro ($835.35 million) bond with a maturity of 10 years and an annual coupon of 1.75%
* Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking are joint book runners on the deal Source text: bit.ly/24hLy4H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
* Franco-German "Airbus-style" energy alliance idea revived (Adds market reaction, Franco-German alliance, financial details)