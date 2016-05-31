BRIEF-Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
May 31 HIAG Immobilien Holding AG :
* Successfully issued a fixed-rate bond amounting to 115 million Swiss francs ($115.85 million)with a coupon of 1.00 percent and a maturity of 7 years
* Proceeds are to be used primarily for repayment of bank financing Source text - bit.ly/1sITK28 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
* Franco-German "Airbus-style" energy alliance idea revived (Adds market reaction, Franco-German alliance, financial details)