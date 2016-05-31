May 31 HIAG Immobilien Holding AG :

* Successfully issued a fixed-rate bond amounting to 115 million Swiss francs ($115.85 million)with a coupon of 1.00 percent and a maturity of 7 years

* Proceeds are to be used primarily for repayment of bank financing