BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
May 31 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :
* Q1 turnover 86.9 million euros ($96.8 million) versus 74.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 973,897 euros versus 949,415 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 5.3 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1P1iB63
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24