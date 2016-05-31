BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
May 31 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces New Duvernay infrastructure and agreements
* Pembina Pipeline says supporting infrastructure for a total expected capital cost of about $130 million
* Pembina Pipeline says entered into agreements with a multinational customer to construct associated infrastructure relating to Duvernay I
* Term, fee-for-service gas processing agreement at Duvernay I facility
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc