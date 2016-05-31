BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
May 31 RGM Capital LLC:
* RGM Capital LLC reports 9.64 pct stake in Sciquest Inc as of May 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/25xLO1T) Further company coverage:
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc