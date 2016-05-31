BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
June 1 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin announces withdrawal of market authorization application for Kyndrisa (drisapersen) in Europe
* Discussions clearly indicated that CHMP intended to issue a negative opinion
* Will continue to explore development of next generation oligonucleotides for treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc