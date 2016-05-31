BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement
* Geo-Jade will acquire shares of bankers through its affiliates at cash price of C$2.20 per co's share
* Has received approval of bankers' shareholders for proposed plan of arrangement with affiliates of Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
* Anticipates closing of arrangement to occur in late June or early July
* Deere & Co - 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel