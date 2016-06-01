BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
June 1 arGEN X BV :
* Announces private placement of 2,703,000 new shares for an aggregate amount of 30 million euros ($33.37 million) with institutional investors
* Issue price per new share in financing is 11.10 euro and represents a discount of 2.6 pct compared to 11.40 euro closing price of arGEN X share on Euronext Brussels on 31 May 2016
* Following completion of transaction, new shares will represent 13.49 pct of total issued shares of arGEN X
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing