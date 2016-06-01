BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 1 SABMiller Plc
* Competition Commission of South Africa makes recommendation to the Competition Tribunal
* Competition Commission Of South Africa has completed its investigation and recommended to competition tribunal that Ab Inbev's proposed combination with SABmiller be approved with conditions
* Next and final stage of merger consideration process in South Africa is for Competition Tribunal to consider proposed combination and make its clearance decision
* Has been informed by Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV ("Ab Inbev") that Competition Commission of South Africa has completed its investigation
* Recommendation from Competition Commission of South Africa represents an important milestone in process of securing regulatory approval in South Africa
* Skyharbour announces and closes $600,000 private placement of flow-through shares