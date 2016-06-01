June 1 SABMiller Plc

* Competition Commission of South Africa makes recommendation to the Competition Tribunal

* Competition Commission Of South Africa has completed its investigation and recommended to competition tribunal that Ab Inbev's proposed combination with SABmiller be approved with conditions

* Next and final stage of merger consideration process in South Africa is for Competition Tribunal to consider proposed combination and make its clearance decision

* Has been informed by Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV ("Ab Inbev") that Competition Commission of South Africa has completed its investigation

* Recommendation from Competition Commission of South Africa represents an important milestone in process of securing regulatory approval in South Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: