BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
June 1 Biomerieux SA :
* Said on Tuesday Biomerieux and the Lyon Civil Hospitals strengthen their collaboration and expand their partnership to include Claude Bernard University Lyon 1 Source text: bit.ly/1UcS73f Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing