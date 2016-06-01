June 1 CSG Holdings Ltd

* Gross profit margin increased to 20 pct. (2015: 18 pct)

* Headline earnings increased by 16 pct to r84,41 million. (2015: r72,77 million)

* HEPS increased by 14 pct to 20,22 cents per share. (2015: r17,76 cents per share)

* Dividend declared increased by 12 pct to 5 cents per share. (2015: 4,48 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: