June 1 Sanoma Oyj :

* Acquires Dutch cashback marketing companies Scoupy and Kortingisleuk.nl

* Companies will be merged and will continue to operate under the Scoupy brand as the largest Dutch cashback platform

* Scoupy has over 1.2 million app downloads and Kortingisleuk.nl around 500,000 regular users

* Sanoma has been a minority shareholder in Scoupy since 2012

