June 1

* Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals announce agreement on Phase III clinical study and joint commercialization of topical Psoriasis product

* Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals have entered into collaboration agreement on commercialization of sprayable anti-psoriatic product consisting of generic Vitamin D analogue, Calcipotriol, formulated with Lipidors patented lipid-based drug delivery technology, AKVANO

* Product targets patients with mild to moderate psoriasis

* Under collaboration agreement, Cadila Pharmaceuticals will conduct a Phase III program in India starting in 2016

