BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co entered into a three-year term loan agreement
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing
June 1 Karolinska Development AB
* Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals announce agreement on Phase III clinical study and joint commercialization of topical Psoriasis product
* Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals have entered into collaboration agreement on commercialization of sprayable anti-psoriatic product consisting of generic Vitamin D analogue, Calcipotriol, formulated with Lipidors patented lipid-based drug delivery technology, AKVANO
* Product targets patients with mild to moderate psoriasis
* Under collaboration agreement, Cadila Pharmaceuticals will conduct a Phase III program in India starting in 2016
May 16 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve claims that its prescription verification system resulted in false claims being submitted to government healthcare programs.