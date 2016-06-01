BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 CapMan Oyj :
* Funds managed by CapMan agree to sell their holdings in Sweden-based Samsa to Attendo
* Transaction generates about 5.8 million euros ($6.45 million) in cash flow to CapMan from CapMan's own fund investments
* Transaction is expected to close on July 1
* Says exit has a significant result and cash flow impact to CapMan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources