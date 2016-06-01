June 1 CapMan Oyj :

* Funds managed by CapMan agree to sell their holdings in Sweden-based Samsa to Attendo

* Transaction generates about 5.8 million euros ($6.45 million) in cash flow to CapMan from CapMan's own fund investments

* Transaction is expected to close on July 1

* Says exit has a significant result and cash flow impact to CapMan