BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
June 1 Neovacs SA :
* Launches a capital increase of 8 million euros ($8.90 million) with preferential subscription rights
* Subscription period: 2 to 15 June 2016
* Subscription price: 0.85 euro per share
* Subscription ratio: 2 new shares for 7 existing shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing