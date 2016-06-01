BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
June 1 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :
* Process regarding Blue Label's participation in recapitalisation of Cell C proprietary limited is ongoing
* Process regarding Blue Label's participation in recapitalisation of Cell C proprietary limited is ongoing

* Process if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on price at which blue label shares trade on jse limited
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.