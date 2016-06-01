BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Advenis SA :
* Eurovalys, which is managed by Advenis Investment Managers, acquires building in Wolfsburg, Germany for 12.1 million euro ($13.5 million) Source text: bit.ly/1PiNYP8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources