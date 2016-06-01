BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Brooks Automation Inc
* Credit agreement provides for a five-year, $75.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility that matures on may 26, 2021
* On may 26, co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
* Agreement includes sublimits of up to $25 million for letters of credit and under certain conditions, $7.5 million for swing loans
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017