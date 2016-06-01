BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Fitch On Turkish Banks
* Turkish banks' external borrowing slows but risks remain
* Expect losses in banks' fc corporate loan books to increase, but gradually, because loans are largely long term
* Remain vulnerable to changes in market sentiment
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources