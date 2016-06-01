BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 National Bank Of Canada
* Denis girouard, deputy head of financial markets will succeed mr. Pascoe as executive vice-president - financial markets
* Announced two appointments to its office of president executive team.
* Ricardo pascoe , executive vice-president - financial markets, has been named chief transformation officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources