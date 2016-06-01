BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Ppl Corp
* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2016 reported earnings forecast of $2.29 to $2.49 per share
* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2016 reported earnings forecast of $2.29 to $2.49 per share
* Expected to reaffirm it ongoing earnings forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share, with a midpoint of $2.35 per share.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017