UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
June 1 Theravance
* Should outcomes from studies be positive, expects to file nda for revefenacin with united states fda by end of 2017
* Completes enrollment in all three phase 3 clinical studies of revefenacin (td-4208) for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)