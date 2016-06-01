BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Entered into a commitment letter pursuant to which, bank of america, n.a. Has committed to provide a $500 million term loan - sec filing
* Intends to fund demandware deal with cash on hand and up to $500 million under a new term loan
* Proceeds of term loan may be used for payment of offer price contemplated by,, payment of fees in connection with merger agreement
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources