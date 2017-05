June 1 Docupace Technologies Inc :

* Raised $16.5 million in capital from palisades growth capital and tvc capital

* Cyber Security Company Docupace Technologies Llc - Paul d'Addario from palisades growth capital and Jeb Spencer from TVC Capital will join co's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Docupace Technologies] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)