BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Amasten Holding Publ AB :
* Sells two properties in Eslöv for 14.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.7 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3318 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources