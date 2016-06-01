June 1 Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Sale of RSA's operations in Brazil completed on 29 February 2016; in Colombia on 31 March 2016; and in Chile and argentina on 29 April 2016

* Has completed sale of its operations in Mexico to Suramericana S.A., insurance subsidiary of Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana

* Currently expects completion of its remaining Latin American disposal in Uruguay to occur over coming months.