June 1 Elemental Holding Sa
* Its unit, Tesla Recycling Sp. z o. o. Sp. k., says
conditions for the acquisition of the 69.32 percent stake in
Slovenia-based Gorenje Surovina d.o.o. have not been fulfilled
* Says a material adverse effect occurred as 2015 EBITDA of
Gorenje Surovina fell by 46 pct
* Moreover, Tesla Recycling has not received the documents
confirming the completion of particular stages of Gorenje
group's reorganization
* The company informed about starting the acquisition
negotiations in April 2015
