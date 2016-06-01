June 1 Elemental Holding Sa

* Its unit, Tesla Recycling Sp. z o. o. Sp. k., says conditions for the acquisition of the 69.32 percent stake in Slovenia-based Gorenje Surovina d.o.o. have not been fulfilled

* Says a material adverse effect occurred as 2015 EBITDA of Gorenje Surovina fell by 46 pct

* Moreover, Tesla Recycling has not received the documents confirming the completion of particular stages of Gorenje group's reorganization

* The company informed about starting the acquisition negotiations in April 2015