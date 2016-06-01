June 1 Resurs Holding AB :

* Says over-allotment option has been exercised in respect of 4,923,883 shares

* Following exercise of over-allotment option Cidron Semper Ltd. and Waldakt AB will hold 69.9 million shares and 57.2 million shares of the total number of shares in Resurs, respectively, corresponding to about 34.93 pct and 28.58 pct of total number of shares in Resurs, respectively Source text: bit.ly/1TWDEem Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)