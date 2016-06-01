BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Ole Ronny Thorsnes new CFO in Thin Film Electronics
* Ole Ronny Thorsnes replaces John Afzelius-Jenevall who is leaving company for personal reasons
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.