BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Bashinformsvyaz PJSC :
* Says board recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.55 rouble per preferred share and 0.5276 rouble per ordinary share Source text: bit.ly/1Y22Set
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.